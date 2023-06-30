https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/scotus-outlaws-affirmative-action-tx-extreme-heat-psychedelic-drugs-for-mental-treatment-1111559064.html
SCOTUS Outlaws Affirmative Action, TX Extreme Heat, Possible US Restrictions on Chip Export to China
SCOTUS Outlaws Affirmative Action, TX Extreme Heat, Possible US Restrictions on Chip Export to China
Bill Gates' private office gets caught asking sexually explicit questions while interviewing women candidates.
SCOTUS Outlaws Affirmative Action, TX Extreme Heat, Psychedelic Drugs
Bill Gates' private office gets caught asking sexually explicit questions while interviewing women candidates.
Author, former Washington Post bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action at universities, a shift in the media treatment and public interest in investigations into Hunter Biden, a recent report by the IMF on inflation in Europe, and outlandish campaign promises from 2024 GOP candidates.Houston-based organizer for Jailhouse Justice campaign Brandon Hanson discusses how record heat in Texas threatens the lives of incarcerated individuals with no relief, why right-wing statehouses are so hesitant to install air conditioning in prisons, and why court mandates haven't moved the needle on installing air conditioning use in prisons.Writer and professor of East Asian and global history Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses new possible US restrictions on AI chip exports to China, how these restrictions affect Beijing's relationships both with the US and with other countries, what historical parallels to draw from to understand these tensions between Washington and Beijing, and recent headlines about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.Attorney and advisor the Drug Policy Alliance Mike Liszewski discusses the FDA releasing preliminary guidance for researchers looking into psychedelic drugs for mental and emotional treatments, and whether the push for psychedelic acceptance is influenced by Silicon Valley's embrace of the substances.The Misfits also discuss layoffs at National Geographic, a fire in the flagship Tiffany's store on Fifth Avenue, and an update on the Chinese balloon saga.
SCOTUS Outlaws Affirmative Action, TX Extreme Heat, Possible US Restrictions on Chip Export to China
04:04 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 30.06.2023)
Bill Gates' private office gets caught asking sexually explicit questions while interviewing women candidates.
Author, former Washington Post bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action at universities, a shift in the media treatment and public interest in investigations into Hunter Biden, a recent report by the IMF on inflation in Europe, and outlandish campaign promises from 2024 GOP candidates.
Houston-based organizer for Jailhouse Justice campaign Brandon Hanson discusses how record heat in Texas threatens the lives of incarcerated individuals with no relief, why right-wing statehouses are so hesitant to install air conditioning in prisons, and why court mandates haven’t moved the needle on installing air conditioning use in prisons.
Writer and professor of East Asian and global history Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses new possible US restrictions on AI chip exports to China, how these restrictions affect Beijing’s relationships both with the US and with other countries, what historical parallels to draw from to understand these tensions between Washington and Beijing, and recent headlines about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Attorney and advisor the Drug Policy Alliance Mike Liszewski discusses the FDA releasing preliminary guidance for researchers looking into psychedelic drugs for mental and emotional treatments, and whether the push for psychedelic acceptance is influenced by Silicon Valley’s embrace of the substances.
The Misfits also discuss layoffs at National Geographic, a fire in the flagship Tiffany’s store on Fifth Avenue, and an update on the Chinese balloon saga.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.