The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
SCOTUS Rules Against Affirmative Action and the White House Defends "Bidenomics"
SCOTUS Rules Against Affirmative Action and the White House Defends "Bidenomics"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Greta Thunberg visiting Ukraine, and the marriage rate hitting a record low in America.
2023-06-30T04:02+0000
2023-06-30T10:34+0000
SCOTUS Rules Against Affirmative Action and the White House Defends "Bidenomics"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Greta Thunberg visiting Ukraine, and the marriage rate hitting a record low in America.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Canadian Wildfires are Targeting Minorities, Affirmative Action for College Admissions, and the Democrats Attack the SCOTUSMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Ghost Notes, Trickle Down Economics, and The War Against the War In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, diversity is America's strength, and the problem with minimum standards. Carmine commented on the Democrat's anger towards the Supreme Court and the end of affirmative action for college admissions. Carmine discussed the Associated Press article on Canadian wildfires and the wildfires affecting American minorities.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about supply-side economics, bottom-up economics, and Joe Biden's mental faculties are failing. Mark explained why the Biden administration being one of the all-time worst administrations in American history. Mark explained the problems with the American economy and how countries around the world see the US dollar.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
SCOTUS Rules Against Affirmative Action and the White House Defends "Bidenomics"

04:02 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 30.06.2023)
The Backstory
SCOTUS Rules Against Affirmative Action and the White House Defends "Bidenomics"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Greta Thunberg visiting Ukraine, and the marriage rate hitting a record low in America.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Canadian Wildfires are Targeting Minorities, Affirmative Action for College Admissions, and the Democrats Attack the SCOTUS

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Ghost Notes, Trickle Down Economics, and The War Against the War

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, diversity is America's strength, and the problem with minimum standards. Carmine commented on the Democrat's anger towards the Supreme Court and the end of affirmative action for college admissions. Carmine discussed the Associated Press article on Canadian wildfires and the wildfires affecting American minorities.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about supply-side economics, bottom-up economics, and Joe Biden's mental faculties are failing. Mark explained why the Biden administration being one of the all-time worst administrations in American history. Mark explained the problems with the American economy and how countries around the world see the US dollar.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
