Shooting in Kishinev Airport: Two Casualties Reported

"The soldiers of the Special Police Brigade Fulger managed to neutralize the aggressor who staged a shooting at the Kishinev airport. At the moment, the danger has been eliminated. The attacker was injured, he is receiving medical assistance," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
15:28 GMT 30.06.2023
Moldovan Police Special Forces Brigade 'Fulger' Arrives at Kishinev Airport
15:28 GMT 30.06.2023
Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs Says 2 Victims at Kishinev Airport After Shooting Incident
"Authorities confirm that there are two victims. At that moment, the Special Police Brigade Fulger arrived on the scene," the ministry said.
15:27 GMT 30.06.2023
Shooter at Kishinev Airport Barricaded With Hostages - Reports
A foreigner who opened fire at the Kishinev airport on Friday barricaded himself with hostages, Moldovan news agency Ziarul de Garda reported.
According to the news agency, the hostage-taker made several shots in the air and at border guards.
15:27 GMT 30.06.2023
Air Traffic at Kishinev Airport Suspended After Reports of Shooting