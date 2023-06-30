International
Shooting in Kishinev Airport: Two Casualties Reported
Shooting in Kishinev Airport: Two Casualties Reported
An unknown person started shooting at the Kishinev International Airport in Moldova on Friday, the police told Sputnik, adding that passengers were evacuated.
Shooting in Kishinev Airport: Two Casualties Reported

14:56 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 30.06.2023)
Being updated
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - An unknown person started shooting at the Kishinev International Airport in Moldova on Friday, the police told Sputnik, adding that passengers were evacuated.
“Several shots were fired at the Kishinev airport, passengers were evacuated for security reasons,” the police said.
Some Telegram channels reported that a foreigner who was denied entry to Moldova opened fire.
Air traffic at the airport has been suspended over the incident, according to the airport’s website.
15:40 GMT 30.06.2023
Kishinev Airport Shooter Injured During Detention - Moldovan Interior Ministry
15:31 GMT 30.06.2023
Kishinev Airport Shooter Detained - Interior Ministry
"The soldiers of the Special Police Brigade Fulger managed to neutralize the aggressor who staged a shooting at the Kishinev airport. At the moment, the danger has been eliminated. The attacker was injured, he is receiving medical assistance," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
15:28 GMT 30.06.2023
Moldovan Police Special Forces Brigade 'Fulger' Arrives at Kishinev Airport
15:28 GMT 30.06.2023
Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs Says 2 Victims at Kishinev Airport After Shooting Incident
"Authorities confirm that there are two victims. At that moment, the Special Police Brigade Fulger arrived on the scene," the ministry said.
15:27 GMT 30.06.2023
Shooter at Kishinev Airport Barricaded With Hostages - Reports
A foreigner who opened fire at the Kishinev airport on Friday barricaded himself with hostages, Moldovan news agency Ziarul de Garda reported.
According to the news agency, the hostage-taker made several shots in the air and at border guards.
15:27 GMT 30.06.2023
Air Traffic at Kishinev Airport Suspended After Reports of Shooting
