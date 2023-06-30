https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/tokyo-exempts-sakhalin-projects-arctic-lng-2-from-ban-on-providing-services-to-russia-1111567178.html
Tokyo Exempts Sakhalin Projects, Arctic LNG-2 From Ban on Providing Services to Russia

Japan has decided to exclude Russian projects Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2, as well as the Arctic LNG-2 project, from sanctions on the provision of architectural and engineering services to Russia, the Japanese Economy Ministry said on Friday.
"Service operations, which the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry has identified as particularly necessary to ensure the energy security of our country, are not the object of these measures," the statement said, adding that this applies to such projects as called Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2 and Arctic LNG-2.At a government meeting on May 26, measures to ban the provision of architectural and engineering services were approved on the basis of the measures to freeze assets and other measures against those related to Russia Taking into account the impact on Japanese companies present in Russia, Tokyo has decided to take the necessary measures to ensure the stable operation of projects important for Japan's energy security, the ministry said in a statement. The Sakhalin-2 project is exploring two reserves in Russia's Far East in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf in the Okhotsk Sea. The infrastructure includes three offshore platforms, an integrated onshore processing facility, an oil shipping terminal and an LNG plant with a capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year. Sakhalin-2 accounts for about 9% of Japan's LNG imports.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has decided to exclude Russian projects Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2, as well as the Arctic LNG-2 project, from sanctions on the provision of architectural and engineering services to Russia, the Japanese Economy Ministry said on Friday.
"Service operations, which the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry has identified as particularly necessary to ensure the energy security of our country, are not the object of these measures," the statement said, adding that this applies to such projects as called Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2
and Arctic LNG-2.
At a government meeting on May 26, measures to ban the provision of architectural and engineering services were approved on the basis of the measures to freeze assets and other measures against those related to Russia Taking into account the impact on Japanese companies present in Russia, Tokyo has decided to take the necessary measures to ensure the stable operation of projects important for Japan's energy security, the ministry said in a statement.
The Sakhalin-2 project is exploring two reserves in Russia's Far East in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf in the Okhotsk Sea. The infrastructure includes three offshore platforms, an integrated onshore processing facility, an oil shipping terminal and an LNG plant with a capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year. Sakhalin-2 accounts for about 9% of Japan's LNG imports.