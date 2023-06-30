https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/ukraines-partners-press-to-intensify-offensive-despite-significant-losses-1111558258.html
Ukraine's Partners Press to Intensify Offensive Despite Significant Losses
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several international and domestic topics, including calls for Ukraine to intensify its offensive, despite staggering losses and poor progress.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall: Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownRory Riley Topping: Attorney and BroadcasterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the mass protests in France following the fatal shooting of a teenager by the police.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the Republican presidential campaigns in the state of New Hampshire as Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis take shots at one another's political records.In the final hour, attorney Rory Riley Topping spoke to the Fault Lines team about the Supreme Court's decision regarding the gerrymandering in North Carolina and other states.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 30.06.2023)
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Ted Rall: Cartoonist and Host of The Final Countdown
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney and Broadcaster
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the mass protests in France following the fatal shooting of a teenager by the police.
In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the Republican presidential campaigns in the state of New Hampshire as Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis take shots at one another's political records.
In the final hour, attorney Rory Riley Topping spoke to the Fault Lines team about the Supreme Court's decision regarding the gerrymandering in North Carolina and other states.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.