https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/ukraines-partners-press-to-intensify-offensive-despite-significant-losses-1111558258.html

Ukraine's Partners Press to Intensify Offensive Despite Significant Losses

Ukraine's Partners Press to Intensify Offensive Despite Significant Losses

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several international and domestic topics, including calls for Ukraine to intensify its offensive, despite staggering losses and poor progress.

2023-06-30T04:05+0000

2023-06-30T04:05+0000

2023-06-30T11:14+0000

fault lines

radio

donald trump

france

police

ron desantis

gerrymandering

sotu

new hampshire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111558101_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fac1cce6c32327665ee0103b3072385f.png

Ukraine's Partners Press to Intensify Offensive Despite Significant Losses On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several international and domestic topics, including calls for Ukraine to intensify its offensive, despite staggering losses and poor progress.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall: Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownRory Riley Topping: Attorney and BroadcasterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the mass protests in France following the fatal shooting of a teenager by the police.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the Republican presidential campaigns in the state of New Hampshire as Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis take shots at one another's political records.In the final hour, attorney Rory Riley Topping spoke to the Fault Lines team about the Supreme Court's decision regarding the gerrymandering in North Carolina and other states.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

new hampshire

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, mass protests in france, unrest in france, riots in france, police shooting, as donald j. trump, ron desantis, gerrymandering