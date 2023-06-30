https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/uks-conservative-party-split-deepens-as-zac-goldsmith-tenders-resignation-1111585304.html

UK's Conservative Party Split Deepens as Zac Goldsmith Tenders Resignation

UK's Conservative Party Split Deepens as Zac Goldsmith Tenders Resignation

In a move that has deepened divisions within the Conservative Party, Lord Zac Goldsmith has resigned as a minister over allegations of interference in the Partygate inquiry.

The Tory Party is showing signs of internal fissures as Zac Goldsmith relinquished his ministerial role - minister of state for overseas territories, Commonwealth, energy, climate, and environment. In a pointed critique of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership, he delivered a scathing condemnation of the PM's alleged nonchalance towards environmental concerns, which comes amidst growing unrest within the party.The resignation comes on the heels of a tweet on June 9 by Goldsmith, which was widely criticized by members of Parliament for undermining a Commons investigation into Boris Johnson's Partygate scandal, branding the committee a "kangaroo court" and likening the probe to a "witch hunt," a comment that the government said was "incompatible with your position as a Minister of the Crown."While the prime minister expressed full confidence in Goldsmith, pressure from opposition parties, including Labour and the Liberal Democrats, had mounted for his removal. They had accused him of intimidating MPs investigating the Partygate row.In the ensuing political fallout, Jim McMahon, Labour's shadow environment secretary, criticized Prime Minister Sunak's leadership. He described Sunak's approach as "weak," and remarked that "this 'simply uninterested' Prime Minister can’t even lead his own team, let alone the country." Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats took aim at the prime minister's lack of decisive action, implying that he should have dismissed Goldsmith from his position much earlier.Goldsmith's resignation highlights the increasing divisions within the Tory ranks, centered around allegations of unfulfilled commitments on environmental matters and a perceived lack of concern from the head of government. With internal conflicts within the party on the rise, the impact of this development on its future direction remains uncertain.

