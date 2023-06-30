https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/us-lawmaker-files-amendments-to-ban-kiev-bound-shipments-of-f16s-long-range-missiles-1111591634.html

US Lawmaker Files Amendments to Ban Kiev-Bound Shipments of F16s, Long-Range Missiles

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed bills to the defense budget that would forbid the US from giving Ukraine F-16 jets and long-range missiles and cut off all funding to Kiev until a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

"We should be pushing for peace, not funding war. I filed amendments to the NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] that strip out all funding for Ukraine and prohibit providing them with F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles," Greene said in a tweet on Friday. Earlier in the day, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said he is not aware of any decisions with respect to sending the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, but noted that it is a "continuous, ongoing process." Citing officials with knowledge of the developments, American media reported on Thursday that the United States is close to agreeing to send ATACMS to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide earlier this week said Kiev still hoped to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets in aid from Western countries by the end of 2023. Last week, US media reported, citing Western officials, that Ukraine could receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024. A former Pentagon official told outlets that the Netherlands and Denmark could be among the first suppliers, but no final decision had been made yet. Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

