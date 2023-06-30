https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/watch-russias-lancet-drone-annihilate-us-made-m777-ukrainian-howitzers-1111574214.html
Watch Russia's Lancet Drone Annihilate US-Made M777 Ukrainian Howitzers
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone striking two US-made M777 Ukrainian howitzers in the Kherson area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone striking two US-made M777 Ukrainian howitzers in the Kherson area.Russian servicemen interviewed along this section of the front said that the enemy had become more serious about camouflaging its guns because of constant Russian drone strikes, "but it does not help it."Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
The Lancet UAV is a Russian-made loitering munition, also known as suicide or kamikaze drone that poses a significant threat to valuable equipment such as tanks and artillery.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone striking two US-made M777 Ukrainian howitzers in the Kherson area.
Russian servicemen interviewed along this section of the front said that the enemy had become more serious about camouflaging its guns because of constant Russian drone strikes, "but it does not help it."
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.