https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/world-bank-aware-of-risks-related-to-ukraine-funding-but-passes-them-to-nations---source-1111589846.html
World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source
World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source
The World Bank understands that risks related to funding of Ukraine are unacceptable and transfers them to interested nations, a source in the Russian Office at the World Bank told Sputnik.
2023-06-30T20:51+0000
2023-06-30T20:51+0000
2023-06-30T20:49+0000
world
world bank
ukraine
japan
loan agreement
funding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5dde547ea625939275f56e1c4a944c.jpg
"The World Bank is well aware of all the risks associated with financing of Ukraine, and — given that such risks are unacceptable for the World Bank itself — passes them on to interested countries," the source said. The official further stated that Japan would cover the losses of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), including interest payments, if Ukraine defaults."In case Ukraine defaults, Japan will fully cover the losses of the IBRD, including interest payments," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/world-bank-says-approved-15bln-loan-guaranteed-by-japan-to-address-ukraines-needs-1111563145.html
ukraine
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5e828802da9d3fd8040172929e667dfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world bank, ukraine, russian office at the world bank, funding, ukraine aid
world bank, ukraine, russian office at the world bank, funding, ukraine aid
World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The World Bank understands that risks related to the funding of Ukraine are unacceptable and transfers them to interested nations, a source in the Russian Office at the World Bank told Sputnik.
"The World Bank is well aware of all the risks associated with financing of Ukraine, and — given that such risks are unacceptable for the World Bank itself — passes them on to interested countries," the source said.
The official further stated that Japan would cover the losses of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), including interest payments, if Ukraine defaults.
"In case Ukraine defaults, Japan will fully cover the losses of the IBRD, including interest payments," the source said.
The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank on Thursday approved a $1.5 billion loan, guaranteed by the Japanese government, for Ukraine to address the needs of displaced people and support reforms to "enhance the transparency and accountability of public resources expenditures."
The loan brings the emergency financing provided to Kiev by the World Bank and individual international donors to $37.5 billion to date, the institution said.