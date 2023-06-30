International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/world-bank-aware-of-risks-related-to-ukraine-funding-but-passes-them-to-nations---source-1111589846.html
World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source
World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source
The World Bank understands that risks related to funding of Ukraine are unacceptable and transfers them to interested nations, a source in the Russian Office at the World Bank told Sputnik.
2023-06-30T20:51+0000
2023-06-30T20:49+0000
world
world bank
ukraine
japan
loan agreement
funding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5dde547ea625939275f56e1c4a944c.jpg
"The World Bank is well aware of all the risks associated with financing of Ukraine, and — given that such risks are unacceptable for the World Bank itself — passes them on to interested countries," the source said. The official further stated that Japan would cover the losses of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), including interest payments, if Ukraine defaults."In case Ukraine defaults, Japan will fully cover the losses of the IBRD, including interest payments," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/world-bank-says-approved-15bln-loan-guaranteed-by-japan-to-address-ukraines-needs-1111563145.html
ukraine
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5e828802da9d3fd8040172929e667dfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world bank, ukraine, russian office at the world bank, funding, ukraine aid
world bank, ukraine, russian office at the world bank, funding, ukraine aid

World Bank Aware of Risks Related to Ukraine Funding But Passes Them to Nations - Source

20:51 GMT 30.06.2023
© Flickr / World Bank Photo CollectionWorld Bank Main Complex building
World Bank Main Complex building - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
© Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The World Bank understands that risks related to the funding of Ukraine are unacceptable and transfers them to interested nations, a source in the Russian Office at the World Bank told Sputnik.
"The World Bank is well aware of all the risks associated with financing of Ukraine, and — given that such risks are unacceptable for the World Bank itself — passes them on to interested countries," the source said.
The official further stated that Japan would cover the losses of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), including interest payments, if Ukraine defaults.
"In case Ukraine defaults, Japan will fully cover the losses of the IBRD, including interest payments," the source said.
The World Bank Group headquarters bldg. in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
Economy
World Bank Says Approved $1.5Bln Loan, Guaranteed by Japan, to Address Ukraine's Needs
04:42 GMT

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank on Thursday approved a $1.5 billion loan, guaranteed by the Japanese government, for Ukraine to address the needs of displaced people and support reforms to "enhance the transparency and accountability of public resources expenditures."

The loan brings the emergency financing provided to Kiev by the World Bank and individual international donors to $37.5 billion to date, the institution said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала