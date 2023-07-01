https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/al-nassr-appoints-new-head-coach-on-ronaldos-recommendation---reports-1111599775.html
Al-Nassr Appoints New Head Coach on Ronaldo's Recommendation - Reports
Al-Nassr Appoints New Head Coach on Ronaldo's Recommendation - Reports
Saudi football club Al-Nassr has appointed a new head coach on the recommendation of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to media reports.
2023-07-01T12:08+0000
2023-07-01T12:08+0000
2023-07-01T12:08+0000
beyond politics
cristiano ronaldo
saudi arabia
portugal
coach
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d0afae77953301a76f2d8658c2e2159c.jpg
Saudi football club Al-Nassr has appointed a new head coach at the recommendation of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, sports media have revealed.According to reports, the team will be led by 61-year-old Portuguese Luis Castro who at present holds the position of head coach at Botafogo. It has been said that Ronaldo is responsible for getting the Saudis to invite Castro. On 3 June, it was reported that Al-Nassr had given the striker the right to influence the club's transfer policy. The Portuguese wants to fill the team with players he likes, so he was given the right to advise on transfers, media reports added. Al-Nassr Football Club is a professional football club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The team was founded in 1955 and has won more than 40 national and international championships. Al-Nassr is known for having a passionate fan base and its home ground is King Fahd Stadium - one of the largest stadiums in the world with a capacity of more than 68,000 seats. The team's home colors are yellow and blue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230219/cant-touch-this-ronaldo-barely-escapes-collision-with-saudi-pitch-invader-1107597077.html
saudi arabia
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50baf361dbe8cde07eddb8e46e3c7db8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cristiano ronaldo, saudi football club al-nassr, new head coach
cristiano ronaldo, saudi football club al-nassr, new head coach
Al-Nassr Appoints New Head Coach on Ronaldo's Recommendation - Reports
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to Al-Nassr on 30 December 2022. His contract is for two years and his salary is 200Mln euros a year, making him the highest paid athlete in the world.
Saudi football club Al-Nassr has appointed a new head coach at the recommendation of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo
, sports media have revealed.
According to reports, the team will be led by 61-year-old Portuguese Luis Castro who at present holds the position of head coach at Botafogo.
It has been said that Ronaldo is responsible for getting the Saudis to invite Castro.
On 3 June, it was reported that Al-Nassr had given the striker the right to influence the club's transfer policy. The Portuguese wants to fill the team with players he likes, so he was given the right to advise on transfers, media reports added.
Al-Nassr Football Club is a professional football club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The team was founded in 1955 and has won more than 40 national and international championships. Al-Nassr is known for having a passionate fan base and its home ground is King Fahd Stadium - one of the largest stadiums in the world with a capacity of more than 68,000 seats. The team's home colors are yellow and blue.