Saudi football club Al-Nassr has appointed a new head coach on the recommendation of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to media reports.

Saudi football club Al-Nassr has appointed a new head coach at the recommendation of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, sports media have revealed.According to reports, the team will be led by 61-year-old Portuguese Luis Castro who at present holds the position of head coach at Botafogo. It has been said that Ronaldo is responsible for getting the Saudis to invite Castro. On 3 June, it was reported that Al-Nassr had given the striker the right to influence the club's transfer policy. The Portuguese wants to fill the team with players he likes, so he was given the right to advise on transfers, media reports added. Al-Nassr Football Club is a professional football club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The team was founded in 1955 and has won more than 40 national and international championships. Al-Nassr is known for having a passionate fan base and its home ground is King Fahd Stadium - one of the largest stadiums in the world with a capacity of more than 68,000 seats. The team's home colors are yellow and blue.

