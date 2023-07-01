International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/astronomical-intrigue-nasas-webb-telescope-reveals-saturns-new-look-1111600415.html
Astronomical Intrigue: NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Saturn's New Look
Astronomical Intrigue: NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Saturn's New Look
NASA's Webb Space Telescope reveals Saturn’s awe-inspiring realm of dark elegance - an unusual dark silhouette, dramatically offset by its brilliantly luminescent icy rings - in a photo.
2023-07-01T12:30+0000
2023-07-01T12:30+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
viral
saturn
nasa
seti institute
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111601948_0:108:2064:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_c0765f1f1d03348941cfc350e4f72867.jpg
The exquisite image Webb took using infrared imaging demonstrates the captivating gloom of the planet as the methane in its atmosphere absorbs the sunlight.This phenomenon presents Saturn as a dark sphere in the boundless universe, while the planet's icy rings shine magnificently. At the same time, the image also captured three of Saturn's numerous moons, further adding to its celestial charm.So, this intriguing representation of Saturn has scientists delighted, as it details the planet's atmospheric constituents. They anticipate discovering new ring structures and possibly faint moons hidden in Saturn's vicinity.Expressing anticipation for the scientific revelations that a more profound analysis of this picture may offer, Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, stated, "We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await."
saturn
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111601948_115:0:1950:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab082e773a18ab3965b43ec174f5f33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa webb image, saturn, infrared imaging, atmospheric absorption of sunlight, methane on saturn, dark sphere in space, icy rings of saturn, saturn's moons, celestial charm, scientific revelations, deep exposure analysis, new ring structures, faint moons, matthew tiscareno, seti institute
nasa webb image, saturn, infrared imaging, atmospheric absorption of sunlight, methane on saturn, dark sphere in space, icy rings of saturn, saturn's moons, celestial charm, scientific revelations, deep exposure analysis, new ring structures, faint moons, matthew tiscareno, seti institute

Astronomical Intrigue: NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Saturn's New Look

12:30 GMT 01.07.2023
© AP Photo / NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn TeamThis June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
© AP Photo / NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
NASA's Webb Space Telescope has revealed Saturn’s awe-inspiring realm of dark elegance - an unusual dark silhouette, dramatically offset by its brilliantly luminescent icy rings - in a photo.
The exquisite image Webb took using infrared imaging demonstrates the captivating gloom of the planet as the methane in its atmosphere absorbs the sunlight.
This phenomenon presents Saturn as a dark sphere in the boundless universe, while the planet's icy rings shine magnificently. At the same time, the image also captured three of Saturn's numerous moons, further adding to its celestial charm.
So, this intriguing representation of Saturn has scientists delighted, as it details the planet's atmospheric constituents. They anticipate discovering new ring structures and possibly faint moons hidden in Saturn's vicinity.
Expressing anticipation for the scientific revelations that a more profound analysis of this picture may offer, Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, stated, "We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала