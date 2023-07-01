https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/brazil-bans-bolsonaro-from-elections-until-2030-1111606238.html

A landmark ruling in Brazil raises significant uncertainty about former President Jair Bolsonaro's political path ahead.

Brazil's highest electoral court has made a decision to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from seeking re-election until 2030, accusing the politician of misuse of power and spreading misinformation during the country's last elections.The ruling is primarily based on the allegation that Bolsonaro used government communication channels, state television, and the presidential palace to foster doubt in Brazil's electronic voting system. The judges, in their majority ruling, emphasized the solid evidence supporting a meeting on July 18, 2022, during which Bolsonaro propagated claims of election rigging.According to political experts, this decision is likely to significantly diminish Bolsonaro's chances of returning to the presidency. While he may attempt to navigate legal challenges and maintain political influence, the prospect of regaining the presidency seems doubtful. Furthermore, the ruling also prohibits his participation in the 2024 and 2028 municipal elections and disqualifies him from running in the 2026 general elections.Justices Carmen Lucia and Alexandre de Moraes have expressed strong criticism of Bolsonaro's rhetoric. De Moraes stated that the judgment serves as a response to the rise of populism encouraged by divisive rhetoric that promotes misleading information.Bolsonaro currently faces a number of legal battles that could have grave implications if he is convicted. The judgment marks a precedent in Brazilian history where a former president has been suspended for election violations rather than criminal offenses, in accordance with the country's law that prohibits candidates with criminal sentences from running for office.The decision made by the court has sparked diverse reactions from the public. Some view the ruling as a safeguard for Brazilian democracy, while others question the underlying political motivations. Bolsonaro's online support base has shown renewed enthusiasm, drawing comparisons between his situation and that of former US President Donald Trump. However, political analysts argue that Bolsonaro's influence has waned due to his absence during the initial months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's term.

