France on Fire as Protests Rage over Teenager's Killing

France on Fire as Protests Rage over Teenager's Killing

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the protests in France.

2023-07-01

2023-07-01T04:54+0000

2023-07-01T10:24+0000

France on Fire as Protests Rage over Teenager's Killing On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the protests in France.

Angie Wong: JournalistBob Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionElijah Mangier: Veteran War CorrespondentDr. John Dombrowski: CEO of Washington Pain Center, practicing physicianThe show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss the latest of Hunter Biden's child support case.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Bob Patillo on the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.The second hour begins with Veteran War Correspondent and political analyst Elijah Mangier on the France protests.The show closes with Dr. John Dombrowski, the CEO of the Washington Pain Center, on Biden's legal issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

