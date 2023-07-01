https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/france-on-fire-as-protests-rage-over-teenagers-killing-1111586311.html
France on Fire as Protests Rage over Teenager's Killing
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the protests in France.
Angie Wong: JournalistBob Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionElijah Mangier: Veteran War CorrespondentDr. John Dombrowski: CEO of Washington Pain Center, practicing physicianThe show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss the latest of Hunter Biden's child support case.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Bob Patillo on the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.The second hour begins with Veteran War Correspondent and political analyst Elijah Mangier on the France protests.The show closes with Dr. John Dombrowski, the CEO of the Washington Pain Center, on Biden's legal issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 01.07.2023 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 01.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the protests in France.
Bob Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Elijah Mangier: Veteran War Correspondent
Dr. John Dombrowski: CEO of Washington Pain Center, practicing physician
The show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss the latest of Hunter Biden's child support case.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Bob Patillo on the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.
The second hour begins with Veteran War Correspondent and political analyst Elijah Mangier on the France protests.
The show closes with Dr. John Dombrowski, the CEO of the Washington Pain Center, on Biden's legal issues.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.