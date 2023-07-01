https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/french-minister-says-45000-police-officers-to-be-deployed-on-saturday-night-due-to-unrest-1111608565.html

French Minister Says 45,000 Police Officers to Be Deployed on Saturday Night Due to Unrest

Around 45,000 police were deployed in Marseille and Lyon to address the riots there which were sparked by the death of a person in Nanterre who was shot by an officer during a traffic stop.

"The plan remains unchanged on the national territory: 45,000 police officers and gendarmes, gendarmerie helicopters, BRI, Raid and GIGN units are deployed. In Marseille and Lyon, we have significantly strengthened the forces, as we are sending five units of the mobile forces to Marseille and five units of the mobile forces to Lyon, as well as to Grenoble, so that we can fully restore public order," Darmanin told French broadcaster BFMTV. On Friday, the riots were less intense, with the exception of Marseille and Lyon, the minister added. He also noted that the average age of 2,000 people detained in France in connection with the riots was 17 years. Earlier in the day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that about 30% of the 2,400 rioters detained by the police were minors. He recalled that parents whose children aged 13 and 14 participate in riots will face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros ($32,764). On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injuries and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

