International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/hackers-get-access-to-personal-data-of-barts-health-nhs-trust---reports-1111594611.html
Hackers Get Access to Personal Data of Barts Health NHS Trust - Reports
Hackers Get Access to Personal Data of Barts Health NHS Trust - Reports
A trust of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has been targeted by a cyber attack, resulting in a potential leak of personal data, according to media reports.
2023-07-01T04:56+0000
2023-07-01T04:56+0000
world
national health service (nhs)
united kingdom (uk)
cyber attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106369/08/1063690823_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b8e8552a54fd03504a4cbc3d805aab.jpg
The Barts Health NHS Trust with 2.5 million patients said on Friday that it was "urgently investigating" claims of a potential cyber attack, the newspaper said. Ransomware gang BlackCat, also known as ALPHV, has claimed to have gained access to employees’ personal data and financial information, as well as people’s confidential documents, The Telegraph said. The hackers reportedly gave Monday as the deadline before they start publishing sensitive information. The Barts Health NHS Trust includes six hospitals and ten clinics in East London. The Telegraph said that the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre is investigating the cyber attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221115/nhs-trusts-brace-for-tough-winter-amid-concerns-over-waiting-lists-cancer-targets--poll-1104145387.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106369/08/1063690823_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2826dee24395d1c975c581ae8373210c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom’s national health service, cyber attack, potential leak of personal data
united kingdom’s national health service, cyber attack, potential leak of personal data

Hackers Get Access to Personal Data of Barts Health NHS Trust - Reports

04:56 GMT 01.07.2023
CC0 / / Cybercrime
Cybercrime - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A trust of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has been targeted by a cyber attack, resulting in a potential leak of personal data, according to media reports.
The Barts Health NHS Trust with 2.5 million patients said on Friday that it was "urgently investigating" claims of a potential cyber attack, the newspaper said.
Ransomware gang BlackCat, also known as ALPHV, has claimed to have gained access to employees’ personal data and financial information, as well as people’s confidential documents, The Telegraph said.
The hackers reportedly gave Monday as the deadline before they start publishing sensitive information.
The Barts Health NHS Trust includes six hospitals and ten clinics in East London. The Telegraph said that the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre is investigating the cyber attack.
A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
World
NHS Trusts Brace for Tough Winter Amid Concerns Over Waiting Lists, Cancer Targets – Poll
15 November 2022, 08:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала