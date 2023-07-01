International
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system. Last week, during the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the opposition hadn't been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously with the overhaul. Demonstrators continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
17:01 GMT 01.07.2023
