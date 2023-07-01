https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/israelis-protest-against-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1111595691.html
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.
2023-07-01T17:01+0000
2023-07-01T17:01+0000
2023-07-01T17:01+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
israel
tel aviv
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108817832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c3332f1a558a288ee78dd24664f966.jpg
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system. Last week, during the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the opposition hadn't been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously with the overhaul. Demonstrators continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108817832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49bf9e83b0e67477b002486347747abc.jpg
Mass protest in Tel Aviv against govt's judicial reforms
Mass protest in Tel Aviv against govt's judicial reforms
2023-07-01T17:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tel aviv, judicial reform, protesters rally
tel aviv, judicial reform, protesters rally
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
In late March, the Israeli prime minister announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.
Last week, during the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the opposition hadn't been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously with the overhaul.
Demonstrators continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!