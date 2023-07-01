https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/israelis-protest-against-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1111595691.html

Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.

2023-07-01T17:01+0000

2023-07-01T17:01+0000

2023-07-01T17:01+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

israel

tel aviv

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108817832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c3332f1a558a288ee78dd24664f966.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country for the 26th consecutive week against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system. Last week, during the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the opposition hadn't been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously with the overhaul. Demonstrators continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mass protest in Tel Aviv against govt's judicial reforms Mass protest in Tel Aviv against govt's judicial reforms 2023-07-01T17:01+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tel aviv, judicial reform, protesters rally