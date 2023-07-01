https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/letter-sent-from-titanic-auctioned-for-12000-1111594962.html

Letter Sent From Titanic Auctioned For $12,000

The last letter that Uruguayan Titanic passenger Ramon Artagaveitia Gomez sent to his family a few days before the ship sank in 1912 went under the hammer for $12,000 at an auction in Montevideo, according to a representative of the Zorrilla auction house.

The last letter that Uruguayan Titanic passenger Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez sent to his family a few days before the ship sank in 1912 has just gone under the hammer for $12,000 at an auction in Montevideo, according to a representative of the Zorrilla auction house.The letter, handwritten on three pages, was auctioned along with a photograph taken in 1909. The letter was sent on 12 April from Ireland, the liner's last stop before entering the waters of the Atlantic.The British steamship Titanic, part of the White Star Line fleet and considered at the time to be the largest passenger ship in the world, collided with an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on 14 April 1912, and sank 2 hours and 40 minutes later. Approximately 1,500 people were killed. The wreck of the Titanic was discovered in September 1985 about 350 nautical miles off the coast of the Canadian island of Newfoundland at a depth of about 4,000 meters.

