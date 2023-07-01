https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/lukashenko-says-confident-nuclear-weapons-stationed-in-belarus-will-never-be-used-1111593319.html

Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed in Belarus Will Never Be Used

Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed in Belarus Will Never Be Used

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence on Friday that the tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus would never be used, adding that they must nevertheless remain in the country.

2023-07-01T03:41+0000

2023-07-01T03:41+0000

2023-07-01T03:39+0000

world

belarus

poland

lithuania

alexander lukashenko

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109204867_0:156:3053:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_74cbca42c624e025f78ff97540008af2.jpg

"People are talking today about the nuclear weapons that have been transferred to Belarus. There's no need to criticize anyone, I've talked about it before. It was my strongest initiative. And the longer we live, the more confident we are that they must be placed here, in Belarus, in a safe place," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency. The president added he has always believed that one should do the opposite of what the enemies want. He noted the Belarusian opposition had intended to shut down the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant after taking power. "And why did they say that? Because they were instructed [to do so] by them [the Western countries], first of all by our Polish and Lithuanian neighbors. And what are they [Western countries] saying now? Lithuania is planning to build a new nuclear power plant to replace the one that was destroyed. Poland wants to build two or three," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the outlet.Today, the Belarusian opposition says the same thing about nuclear weapons, Lukashenko added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/stationing-tactical-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-meant-as-containment-measure---minsk-1110756931.html

belarus

poland

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander lukashenko, belarus, nuclear weapons,