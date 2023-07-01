International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/lukashenko-says-confident-nuclear-weapons-stationed-in-belarus-will-never-be-used-1111593319.html
Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed in Belarus Will Never Be Used
Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed in Belarus Will Never Be Used
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence on Friday that the tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus would never be used, adding that they must nevertheless remain in the country.
2023-07-01T03:41+0000
2023-07-01T03:39+0000
world
belarus
poland
lithuania
alexander lukashenko
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109204867_0:156:3053:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_74cbca42c624e025f78ff97540008af2.jpg
"People are talking today about the nuclear weapons that have been transferred to Belarus. There's no need to criticize anyone, I've talked about it before. It was my strongest initiative. And the longer we live, the more confident we are that they must be placed here, in Belarus, in a safe place," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency. The president added he has always believed that one should do the opposite of what the enemies want. He noted the Belarusian opposition had intended to shut down the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant after taking power. "And why did they say that? Because they were instructed [to do so] by them [the Western countries], first of all by our Polish and Lithuanian neighbors. And what are they [Western countries] saying now? Lithuania is planning to build a new nuclear power plant to replace the one that was destroyed. Poland wants to build two or three," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the outlet.Today, the Belarusian opposition says the same thing about nuclear weapons, Lukashenko added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/stationing-tactical-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-meant-as-containment-measure---minsk-1110756931.html
belarus
poland
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109204867_175:0:2879:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_927649a0193dfc690f4ddceb6bb74525.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander lukashenko, belarus, nuclear weapons,
alexander lukashenko, belarus, nuclear weapons,

Lukashenko Says Confident Nuclear Weapons Stationed in Belarus Will Never Be Used

03:41 GMT 01.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence on Friday that the tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus would never be used, adding that they must nevertheless remain in the country.
"People are talking today about the nuclear weapons that have been transferred to Belarus. There's no need to criticize anyone, I've talked about it before. It was my strongest initiative. And the longer we live, the more confident we are that they must be placed here, in Belarus, in a safe place," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.
"I'm sure that as long as they are here, we will never have to use them, and no enemy soldier will ever set foot on our land."
The president added he has always believed that one should do the opposite of what the enemies want. He noted the Belarusian opposition had intended to shut down the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant after taking power.
"And why did they say that? Because they were instructed [to do so] by them [the Western countries], first of all by our Polish and Lithuanian neighbors. And what are they [Western countries] saying now? Lithuania is planning to build a new nuclear power plant to replace the one that was destroyed. Poland wants to build two or three," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"So why did they tell our fools: don't build, you have to destroy? Well, nobody likes competition. The state that does not use advanced, high-end, breakthrough technologies today is a decaying, dying state."

Today, the Belarusian opposition says the same thing about nuclear weapons, Lukashenko added.
A Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
Military
Stationing Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Meant as Containment Measure - Minsk
28 May, 19:03 GMT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year.

Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала