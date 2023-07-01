https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/missing-teen-emerges-from-british-columbia-park-on-her-own-after-54-hour-search--1111607833.html

Missing Teen Emerges From British Columbia Park on Her Own After 54-Hour Search

Missing Teen Emerges From British Columbia Park on Her Own After 54-Hour Search

Officials are not yet sure of how the teen became separated from her group, and emerged more than 50 hours later on her own from the same trail she had gotten lost on.

Esther Wang, 16, has been safely reunited with her family after she went missing in one of British Columbia’s largest parks. Wang first became separated from her hiking group on Tuesday, and was lost in Golden Ears Park for about 54 hours before she was found.At least 16 teams of mounties and search and rescue workers attempted to find Wang in the nearly 215 square mile park (555 square kilometers) which is about 25 miles northwest of the US-Canadian border. The search and rescue teams utilized volunteers, helicopter support, police dogs, and a police drone to find the missing teen.When the hiking group’s leader discovered Wang was missing, they alerted park officials who then contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). According to one report, the hiking group was a group of four that were performing a youth activity related to earning The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, for which Wang was trying to earn a bronze level.The group had hiked the East Canyon Trail to Steve’s Lookout, and then left the viewpoint at around 2:45 PM to return to their campground. During the 15 minute walk back, the group's leader realized Wang was missing, RCMP said in a news conference on Wednesday.Somehow, the 16-year-old managed to walk out of Golden Ears Park on her own on Thursday night at around 9:30 PM, reports revealed. However, it remains unknown as to how the teen became separated from her hiking group, and how exactly, she was able to survive on her own.“Her parents had still been there from the day’s rescue efforts – they’ve been up there fairly continuously for the last couple of days – and she walked pretty much right into their arms,” said Keith Schende, a RCMP Staff Sergeant.“Esther’s family has expressed sincere gratitude to all first responders and Search and Rescue groups,” Wendy Mehat, a RCMP Superintendent said. “They are very thankful for this outcome and request privacy at this time.”

