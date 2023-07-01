https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-says-twitter-temporarily-limits-reading-of-posts-to-combat-data-scraping-1111608699.html
Musk Says Twitter Temporarily Limits Reading of Posts to Combat Data Scraping
2023-07-01
Musk says that the social network introduced a temporary limit on reading Twitter posts to combat automated data collection, adding that drastic and immediate actions are needed to combat the issue.
twitter, elon musk, artificial intelligence, data scraping, data collection
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social network introduced a temporary limit on reading Twitter posts to combat automated data collection.
Earlier in the day, Musk said that "almost every company doing AI" was scraping "vast amounts of data." He added that drastic and immediate actions are needed to combat this issue.
"To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day; unverified accounts to 600 posts/day; new unverified accounts to 300/day," Musk said on Twitter.
Later in the day, Musk noted that the limit would soon be increased to 8,000 posts per day for verified users, 800 for unverified users and 400 for new unverified users.
Earlier media reported that Twitter also canceled the ability to view posts without registering in the system.