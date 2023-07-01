https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/nearly-50-killed-in-truck-accident-in-western-kenya-1111593212.html

Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya

Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya

At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya’s Kericho County, local media report.

2023-07-01T03:34+0000

2023-07-01T03:34+0000

2023-07-01T03:32+0000

africa

kenya

road accident

traffic accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg

Media cited regional police commander Tom Odera as saying on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident. The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, reports detailed. Over a dozen people reportedly sustained injuries. The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.

africa

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kenya, road accident, londiani, kericho county