https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/nearly-50-killed-in-truck-accident-in-western-kenya-1111593212.html
Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya
Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya
At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya’s Kericho County, local media report.
2023-07-01T03:34+0000
2023-07-01T03:34+0000
2023-07-01T03:32+0000
africa
kenya
road accident
traffic accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg
Media cited regional police commander Tom Odera as saying on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident. The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, reports detailed. Over a dozen people reportedly sustained injuries. The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.
africa
kenya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_69:0:961:669_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a9ff8247530deca89cf53d8df333d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kenya, road accident, londiani, kericho county
kenya, road accident, londiani, kericho county
Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya’s Kericho County, local media report.
Media cited regional police commander Tom Odera as saying on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident.
The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, reports detailed.
Over a dozen people reportedly sustained injuries.
The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.