Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya
At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya’s Kericho County, local media report.
Media cited regional police commander Tom Odera as saying on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident. The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, reports detailed. Over a dozen people reportedly sustained injuries. The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.
03:34 GMT 01.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya’s Kericho County, local media report.
Media cited regional police commander Tom Odera as saying on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident.
The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, reports detailed.
Over a dozen people reportedly sustained injuries.
The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.
