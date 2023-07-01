https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/new-gop-kingmaker-moms-for-liberty-courted-by-republican-2024-hopefuls-1111597113.html

New GOP Kingmaker? Moms For Liberty Courted by Republican 2024 Hopefuls

New GOP Kingmaker? Moms For Liberty Courted by Republican 2024 Hopefuls

Moms for Liberty conservative social welfare non-profit, which actively opposes "woke" cancel culture, is emerging as a force to be rekoned with ahead of the 2024 US Presidential elections.

2023-07-01T09:17+0000

2023-07-01T09:17+0000

2023-07-01T09:32+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

ron desantis

nikki haley

philadelphia

republican

gop

southern poverty law center

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111596234_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55269e4e2c1b929a7c1bd0b89e8d22aa.jpg

Moms for Liberty, a conservative social welfare non-profit, which actively opposes "woke" cancel culture and the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools, is emerging as a force to be reckoned with ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. Dubbed "culture warriors" by fans and decried as an "extremist organization" by critics, Moms for Liberty opened its four-day convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, on Thursday. The roster of speakers included a line-up of GOP presidential candidates comprising Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and political activist Vivek Ramaswamy.Culture WarriorsEstablished in January 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by three Florida women - all current and former school board members - Tina Descovich, Tiffany Justice, and Bridget Ziegler - Moms for Liberty currently boasts 285 chapters in 45 states, with around 120,000 members. The group has specifically underscored that it does not plan to endorse a presidential candidate. However, Moms for Liberty spearheads an agenda that has the power to rally electors - parents of school-age children, particularly suburban women. These are the voters who are increasingly concerned about attempts to "redefine morals and values that are in opposition to what the families are teaching in their homes," according to Descovich. Accordingly, Republican hopefuls have been increasingly courting Moms for Liberty, which bills itself as a group of “joyful warriors” out to restore “parental rights” in education.The GOP speaker lineup at the activist group's summit shows candidates “have recognized that the number one domestic policy right now is the concern over the threat to parental rights and the failure of public education,” said co-founder Tina Descovich.Co-founder Tiffany Justice added that, “It means that, no matter who the nominee is, parents and students will be winning.”For its struggle to grant increasingly more parental input over what schools teach, with less "indoctrination" about issues such as gender, race, and sexuality, Moms for Liberty was slammed as a "threat to free speech," and proclaimed an “anti-government extremist” organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.Nikki Haley, the only woman currently running in the GOP field, told the convention, "When they mentioned this was a terrorist organization, I said, ‘Well then count me a mom for liberty!’” One Republican state education official from Oklahoma was heard saying that the gathering was the “most important conference to happen in Philadelphia since 1776,” in a reference to the adoption of the United States Declaration of Independence.Among the keynote speakers was Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been actively engaging with the group. Pointing to the protests that the convention triggered in heavily Democratic Philadelphia, DeSantis quipped: “That is a sign that we are winning this fight.”DeSantis, running the closest to Trump in the crowded GOP field for nomination, denounced “woke ideology,” and the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools, touting some of the laws his state had adopted earlier. When he was reelected in the wake of November’s midterms in the US last year, DeSantis endorsed 30 candidates for school boards, often able to exert influence on policy and curriculum, saying at the time that, “Florida is where woke goes to die.”Incidentally, Moms for Liberty, which rails against the over-the-top focus on a pro-LGBTQ agenda, and shared toilets and locker rooms for girls and boys in schools, threw its weight behind more than 270 school board candidates nationwide in 2022. In Florida, at least 61 of the 67 candidates supported by the "Moms" won, leaving the group "thrilled.""Nationwide, over 50 percent of our candidates won, after the organization shifted its focus solely on school board elections, school board races and what was happening in education," Tina Descovich, co-founder of the Moms for Liberty, told Sputnik in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221127/moms-for-liberty-ride-wave-of-support-for-non-woke-agenda-vow-to-unify-educate--empower-1104752952.html

americas

philadelphia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

moms for liberty, woke culture, culture warriors, convention in philadelphia, gop presidential candidates, donald trump, florida gov. ron desantis, former south carolina gov. nikki haley, former arkansas governor asa hutchinson, political activist vivek ramaswamy.