Oman Interested in Welcoming Russian Companies to Energy Market - Business Council

Oman is interested in the entry of Russian companies into the country’s energy market, and has suggested that the entities participate in tenders for minerals exploration and extraction, Vladimir Dergachev, Executive Director of the Russian-Oman Business Council, told Sputnik.

"During the last meeting in the spring of this year held at the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the new minister announced Oman's willingness to see Russian companies on the sultanate’s market. This statement was followed by a proposal to provide for the participation of our companies in tenders for the oil exploration and mining areas, after which we received the corresponding maps containing distinct areas of the subsoil plots with delineated borders," Dergachev told Sputnik. The business council’s director said that the data had been handed over to Russian energy company Zarubezhneft and geological holding RosGeo, adding that the Omani side was awaiting their decision. Russia and Oman have been cooperating within the OPEC+ organization, which also includes Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Gabon. In April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee announced that an additional voluntary reduction in the countries' oil production would amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

