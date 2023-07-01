https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/over-45000-police-officers-mobilized-in-france-amid-unrest---interior-minister-1111591912.html
Over 45,000 Police Officers Mobilized in France Amid Unrest - Interior Minister
More than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, are involved in the fight against riots in France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, are involved in the fight against riots in France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in France, Darmanin told French media on Friday.
On Friday night, more than 45,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized across France, the interior minister said, adding that armored personnel carriers were deployed in the Paris region.
French media reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country.
A RIA Novosti correspondent reported late Friday that police in Paris were detaining young people in the city streets amid expected protests.
In Marseille, protesters were looting luxury shops on Friday night and at least 38 people were detained, reports detailed.
Darmanin has asked Paris authorities to impose a temporary ban on the sale and transportation of fireworks, petrol canisters and other chemical and highly flammable substances from 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) until the riots subside.
On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.
Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.
The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.