https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/putin-palestines-abbas-discuss-events-in-russia-middle-east-conflict---kremlin-1111601286.html

Putin, Palestine's Abbas Discuss Events in Russia, Middle East Conflict - Kremlin

Putin, Palestine's Abbas Discuss Events in Russia, Middle East Conflict - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Moscow's recent efforts for ensuring law and order in the country, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

2023-07-01T10:59+0000

2023-07-01T10:59+0000

2023-07-01T10:59+0000

world

vladimir putin

mahmoud abbas

palestinians

russia

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090954509_0:0:2837:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_0e25fe6c9f239d0211855ffc4d0f43c2.jpg

"The Palestinian side has initiated a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader expressed his full support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and law during the June 24 events," the statement read. Russia reaffirmed its principled position in favor of a just and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the existing international legal framework, the Kremlin said. Both leaders spoke in favor of progressive development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations and agreed to keep in touch. Putin wished Abbas and Palestinians happy Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230128/russian-foreign-ministry-deeply-concerned-by-escalation-of-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1106787096.html

russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, mahmoud abbas, israeli-palestinian conflict