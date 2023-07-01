International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Unveils All-Season Uniform For Soldiers Fighting in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the new uniforms for servicemen fighting in special military operation.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released video footage of the new uniforms for servicemen fighting in the special military operation. Uniforms are made from ultra-modern combined materials, which protect vulnerable parts of the body such as the joints, and prevent a soldier from freezing or sweating. The set consists of a jacket, pants and a combat shirt, as well as a wind and waterproof suit.Russian fighters have also received new boots which have a nubuck exterior, mesh on the sides, and a membrane which prevents servicemen from sweating.
