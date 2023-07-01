https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/russia-unveils-all-season-uniform-for-soldiers-fighting-in-special-op-zone-1111596779.html

Russia Unveils All-Season Uniform For Soldiers Fighting in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the new uniforms for servicemen fighting in special military operation.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released video footage of the new uniforms for servicemen fighting in the special military operation. Uniforms are made from ultra-modern combined materials, which protect vulnerable parts of the body such as the joints, and prevent a soldier from freezing or sweating. The set consists of a jacket, pants and a combat shirt, as well as a wind and waterproof suit.Russian fighters have also received new boots which have a nubuck exterior, mesh on the sides, and a membrane which prevents servicemen from sweating.

