Russian Forces Repel Another Ukrainian Counteroffensive Attempt Near Bakhmut - Source

The Ukrainian military unsuccessfully attempted to conduct an offensive near the village of Berkhovka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) district of the Donetsk People's Republic on Saturday

2023-07-01T19:04+0000

In total, over 300 soldiers, six tanks and 10 armored combat vehicles took part in the offensive, the source added. Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets. Ukrainian troops launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Since then, the Ukrainian military has been trying to break through the defense lines of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, but their attempts have been unsuccessful and Ukraine has suffered heavy losses in armored equipment and manpower.

