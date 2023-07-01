International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
Russian forces have repelled an attempt of Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery, inflicted fire damage on the advancing enemy forces in the Makarievka area. An armored combat vehicle and manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said. In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar crew and an enemy drone control center and hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower in the Makarievka area, the spokesperson told Sputnik. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by force. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down.
01.07.2023
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in Donetsk region on June 28, 2023.
Заголовок открываемого материала