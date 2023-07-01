https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/russian-forces-repel-ukrainian-attack-in-south-donetsk-direction---defense-ministry-1111592841.html

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Russian forces have repelled an attempt of Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

2023-07-01T03:01+0000

2023-07-01T03:01+0000

2023-07-01T04:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111562754_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_1298bd282c100791803668d1ff20bee6.jpg

"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery, inflicted fire damage on the advancing enemy forces in the Makarievka area. An armored combat vehicle and manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said. In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar crew and an enemy drone control center and hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower in the Makarievka area, the spokesperson told Sputnik. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by force. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down.

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian attack, south donetsk, russian defense ministry