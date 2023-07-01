https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/russian-scientists-design-exoskeleton-for-special-military-op-veteran-1111602424.html

Russian Scientists Design Exoskeleton For Special Military Op Veteran

Russian Volgograd's scientists created the EXAR 34 exoskeleton for a volunteer who had his right arm seriously injured. In a few weeks, the volunteer was able not only to lift his arm, but also to pick up a mug and even a screwdriver.

Veteran Andrei Semikashev, who had his right arm seriously injured during the special military operation in Ukraine, has been fitted with an EXAR 34 exoskeleton designed especially for him. Within a few weeks after starting to use the exoskeleton, the officer was able not only to lift his arm, but also to pick up a mug and even use a screwdriver. Semikashev went to the front as a volunteer. During fighting he was seriously wounded and his right arm was severely damaged. But thanks to the help of the developers of the EXAR-34 exoskeleton, he can now move his arm freely and he has been able to return to his profession of a construction worker and has enrolled in an art studio.

