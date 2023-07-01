International
Russian Scientists Design Exoskeleton For Special Military Op Veteran
Russian Scientists Design Exoskeleton For Special Military Op Veteran
Russian Volgograd's scientists created the EXAR 34 exoskeleton for a volunteer who had his right arm seriously injured. In a few weeks, the volunteer was able not only to lift his arm, but also to pick up a mug and even a screwdriver.
Veteran Andrei Semikashev, who had his right arm seriously injured during the special military operation in Ukraine, has been fitted with an EXAR 34 exoskeleton designed especially for him. Within a few weeks after starting to use the exoskeleton, the officer was able not only to lift his arm, but also to pick up a mug and even use a screwdriver. Semikashev went to the front as a volunteer. During fighting he was seriously wounded and his right arm was severely damaged. But thanks to the help of the developers of the EXAR-34 exoskeleton, he can now move his arm freely and he has been able to return to his profession of a construction worker and has enrolled in an art studio.
Russian Scientists Design Exoskeleton For Special Military Op Veteran

13:11 GMT 01.07.2023
EXAR-34 exoskeleton
EXAR-34 exoskeleton - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
© Sputnik
Maxim Minaev
The EXAR-34 exoskeleton for rehabilitation of patients with arm injuries and disorders was first developed in 2013 by a team of scientists from Russia's Volgograd Medical University led by Professor Alexander Vorobyov.
Veteran Andrei Semikashev, who had his right arm seriously injured during the special military operation in Ukraine, has been fitted with an EXAR 34 exoskeleton designed especially for him.
Within a few weeks after starting to use the exoskeleton, the officer was able not only to lift his arm, but also to pick up a mug and even use a screwdriver.
Semikashev went to the front as a volunteer. During fighting he was seriously wounded and his right arm was severely damaged. But thanks to the help of the developers of the EXAR-34 exoskeleton, he can now move his arm freely and he has been able to return to his profession of a construction worker and has enrolled in an art studio.

"The exoskeleton relieves the arm, let's say it cancels out gravity. That's why even a weak muscle impulse helps me lift my arm and perform movements that were impossible after the injury. With its help, I was able to do various everyday things, even use a screwdriver," says Andrei, explaining how the EXAR-34 works.

