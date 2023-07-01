https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/scotus-rules-on-student-debt-france-protests-palestinian-land-1111592596.html

SCOTUS Rules on Student Debt, France Protests, Palestinian Land

European governments cajole companies to bring down prices and Hunter Biden takes an unusual child support settlement.

Constitutional scholar and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Fein discusses this week’s Supreme Court rulings, President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, and university admission standards. He also discusses whether the court even requires an injured party to hear a case, historical examples of justices criticizing each other, and how the court could pressure Congress to resume its job of governing.Organizer for the Palestinian Youth Movement Zaid Khatib discusses a new report detailing the lengths a "liberal" Israel government went to to dispossess Palestinians of their land in the 1970s, how the Israeli government uses settlers to achieve their land grabs, an appropriate response by the international community to illegal settlements, and the case of Palestinian political prisoner Walid Daqqah.Political analyst and professor of English literature and Orientalism Mohamed Marandi discusses the suspension of US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley, ongoing backdoor negotiations between Iran and the United States, Washington’s push for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel, how relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are developing, and the US role in peace negotiations in Yemen.Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik political cartoonist, and author Ted Rall discusses the anti-police protests spreading across France, the fascist historical roots behind the National Police forces, and how the Left in France would have a chance at governing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

