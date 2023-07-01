https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/scotus-strikes-down-biden-loan-forgiveness-and-more-biden-crime-family-bribery-details-1111591126.html

SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details

SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Poland seeking US nuclear weapons, and Malaria found in Florida mosquitoes.

Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Ukraine is the Opposite of a Democracy, Soros Involvement in Ukraine, and Victor PinchukTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Most Ignored Issue in America, Tucker is the Biggest Media Name in America, and SCOTUS Makes the Right Decisions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Biden crime family involvement in Ukraine, Blue Star Strategies, and the public relations groups that helped the 2014 Maidan in Ukraine. Andrii discussed why Joe Biden pushed for the firing of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine and how Ukrainian people felt after Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma. Andrii detailed the years of corruption within Ukraine and how the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was used as an FBI operation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the unbelievable level of corruption in the federal government, Fox News has lost large portions of viewers, and the lack of cohesion in modern America. Tyler talked about the way China operates in the geopolitical sphere and how the Biden's have threatened Chinese nationals. Tyler commented on the recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the problems with judicial activism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

