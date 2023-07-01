International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/scotus-strikes-down-biden-loan-forgiveness-and-more-biden-crime-family-bribery-details-1111591126.html
SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details
SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Poland seeking US nuclear weapons, and Malaria found in Florida mosquitoes.
2023-07-01T04:24+0000
2023-07-01T10:12+0000
the backstory
radio
amish
ukraine
twitter
fox news
scotus
fbi
george soros
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111590968_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15da32b909e794be3a197a65321aa89b.png
SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Poland seeking US nuclear weapons, and Malaria found in Florida mosquitoes.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Ukraine is the Opposite of a Democracy, Soros Involvement in Ukraine, and Victor PinchukTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Most Ignored Issue in America, Tucker is the Biggest Media Name in America, and SCOTUS Makes the Right Decisions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Biden crime family involvement in Ukraine, Blue Star Strategies, and the public relations groups that helped the 2014 Maidan in Ukraine. Andrii discussed why Joe Biden pushed for the firing of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine and how Ukrainian people felt after Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma. Andrii detailed the years of corruption within Ukraine and how the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was used as an FBI operation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the unbelievable level of corruption in the federal government, Fox News has lost large portions of viewers, and the lack of cohesion in modern America. Tyler talked about the way China operates in the geopolitical sphere and how the Biden's have threatened Chinese nationals. Tyler commented on the recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the problems with judicial activism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
poland
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111590968_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0c0714ae824745ab517d7284575a80d2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, george soros involvement in ukraine, what is happening in ukraine, is ukraine a corrupt country, scotus decisions, hunter biden
the backstory, george soros involvement in ukraine, what is happening in ukraine, is ukraine a corrupt country, scotus decisions, hunter biden

SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details

04:24 GMT 01.07.2023 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 01.07.2023)
The Backstory
SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden Loan Forgiveness and More Biden Crime Family Bribery Details
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Poland seeking US nuclear weapons, and Malaria found in Florida mosquitoes.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Ukraine is the Opposite of a Democracy, Soros Involvement in Ukraine, and Victor Pinchuk

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Most Ignored Issue in America, Tucker is the Biggest Media Name in America, and SCOTUS Makes the Right Decisions

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Biden crime family involvement in Ukraine, Blue Star Strategies, and the public relations groups that helped the 2014 Maidan in Ukraine. Andrii discussed why Joe Biden pushed for the firing of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine and how Ukrainian people felt after Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma. Andrii detailed the years of corruption within Ukraine and how the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was used as an FBI operation.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the unbelievable level of corruption in the federal government, Fox News has lost large portions of viewers, and the lack of cohesion in modern America. Tyler talked about the way China operates in the geopolitical sphere and how the Biden's have threatened Chinese nationals. Tyler commented on the recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the problems with judicial activism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала