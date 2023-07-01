https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/spacex-falcon-9-launches-esas-dark-universe-mission--1111595271.html

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission

Sputnik is live as the European Space Agency (ESA) launches its Euclid spacecraft, carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

2023-07-01T14:33+0000

2023-07-01T14:33+0000

2023-07-01T14:34+0000

beyond politics

european space agency (esa)

universe

science & tech

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095156432_111:0:1327:684_1920x0_80_0_0_f942bd3b727bd19bd1d5bd1336dd94e3.png

Sputnik comes live as the European Space Agency (ESA) launches its Euclid spacecraft, carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on Saturday, 1 July. The mission is in partnership with NASA, which provided critical hardware for the craft’s instruments, as well as funding and data processing. The mission will use a whole panoply of instruments to study the properties of dark matter and dark energy, as well as their interaction with normal matter.The scientific community expects to be able to use this valuable information to confront what the project manager of Euclid, Giuseppe Racca, describes as a "cosmic embarrassment": the fact that a staggering 95 percent of the universe remains shrouded in mystery to mankind. Approximately 70 percent of the universe is believed to consist of dark energy, a force responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe. Dark matter - which is believed to make up approximately 80 percent of the universe's mass - is estimated to account for 25 percent of it and is thought to play a crucial role in maintaining the cohesion of the universe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

universe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission 2023-07-01T14:33+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spacex falcon 9, european space agency, spacex falcon 9 rocket