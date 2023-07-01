https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/ukraine-orders-monks-to-leave-kiev-pechersk-lavra-by-july-4-1111606386.html

Ukraine Orders Monks to Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by July 4

Ukraine Orders Monks to Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by July 4

The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has created a commission for sealing the premises of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and urged the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to vacate the monastery before July 4

2023-07-01T17:27+0000

2023-07-01T17:27+0000

2023-07-01T17:27+0000

world

ukraine

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

russia

monastery

monks

orthodox church

ukrainian orthodox church of the moscow patriarchate (uoc-mp)

orthodox church in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7376099ddc325bde115412083f0e5ba.jpg

Tensions between the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated after the start of Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian authorities started a crackdown on the Orthodox community, accusing believers of having ties with Russia.Kiev has ordered UOC monks to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, claiming they allegedly violated the terms of the lease. The Lavra’s jurisdiction was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC itself.Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said then the monks could stay in the Lavra if they join the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), created by Ukrainian authorities to put the Christians across the country under the government's control. The monks refused and slammed the eviction order as illegal because it was not supported by a court decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/kiev-pechersk-lavra-blocked-by-police-and-armed-forces--reports-1111066481.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev-pechersk lavra, ukraine crackdown on christians, ukraine attacks christians