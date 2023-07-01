https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/ukraine-orders-monks-to-leave-kiev-pechersk-lavra-by-july-4-1111606386.html
The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has created a commission for sealing the premises of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and urged the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to vacate the monastery before July 4
Ukraine Orders Monks to Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by July 4
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has created a commission for sealing the premises of one of the most prominent Orthodox monasteries - Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, urging the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to vacate the compound before July 4, clerics' legal adviser Nikita Chekman said on Saturday.
"A commission has been created for sealing the buildings, which begins its work on July 4, 2023. In this regard, we ask you to vacate the premises and give the keys from them to the reserve. If the monastery refuses to give the keys from the buildings ... the locks will be replaced and the buildings will be sealed," the decree, posted by Chekman on Telegram, read.
Tensions between the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated after the start of Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian authorities started a crackdown on the Orthodox community, accusing believers of having ties with Russia.
Kiev has ordered UOC monks to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, claiming they allegedly violated the terms of the lease. The Lavra’s jurisdiction was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC itself.
Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said then the monks could stay in the Lavra if they join the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), created by Ukrainian authorities to put the Christians across the country under the government's control. The monks refused and slammed the eviction order as illegal because it was not supported by a court decision.