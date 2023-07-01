International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
UN: Black Sea Initiative Must Continue as ‘Lifeline for Global Food Security’
The grain export agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and Russia must continue because they are a lifeline for global food security.
"Signed in Istanbul in July 2022, the Black Sea Initiative (BSI) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aim to facilitate shipments of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation and Ukraine to world markets. These agreements remain a lifeline for global food security and they must continue," Dujarric said in a statement on Friday. Grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea as well as other exports from Russia have resulted in a global food index price decrease of 22%. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a safe humanitarian maritime corridor for vessels carrying food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The grain export agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and Russia must continue because they are a lifeline for global food security, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"Signed in Istanbul in July 2022, the Black Sea Initiative (BSI) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aim to facilitate shipments of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation and Ukraine to world markets. These agreements remain a lifeline for global food security and they must continue," Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.
Grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea as well as other exports from Russia have resulted in a global food index price decrease of 22%.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a safe humanitarian maritime corridor for vessels carrying food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.
Russia Sees No Point in Preserving Black Sea Grain Deal Against Its Interests
11 May, 17:55 GMT

Russia has criticized the implementation of the agreement, saying the majority of the exports were ending up in the countries of the collective West and only a small amount in the third world. In addition, Russia has complained the agreement was not implemented fully since the Western sanctions against Russia were not removed for exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.

On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the agreement for an additional 60 days, until July 17. However, Moscow has repeatedly warned it will not extend the agreement if not implemented in full.

