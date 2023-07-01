https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/un-black-sea-initiative-must-continue-as-lifeline-for-global-food-security-1111591785.html
UN: Black Sea Initiative Must Continue as ‘Lifeline for Global Food Security’
UN: Black Sea Initiative Must Continue as ‘Lifeline for Global Food Security’
The grain export agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and Russia must continue because they are a lifeline for global food security.
2023-07-01T00:18+0000
2023-07-01T00:18+0000
2023-07-01T00:17+0000
istanbul grain deal
stephane dujarric
the united nations (un)
global food security
grain exports
fertilizer
black sea
russia
ukraine
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce513d0f3b689d20d8efbba77d8383d0.jpg
"Signed in Istanbul in July 2022, the Black Sea Initiative (BSI) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aim to facilitate shipments of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation and Ukraine to world markets. These agreements remain a lifeline for global food security and they must continue," Dujarric said in a statement on Friday. Grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea as well as other exports from Russia have resulted in a global food index price decrease of 22%. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a safe humanitarian maritime corridor for vessels carrying food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/russia-sees-no-point-in-preserving-black-sea-grain-deal-against-its-interests-1110268819.html
black sea
russia
ukraine
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04c010436217d516c55f84ba2ad917d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
black sea initiative, united nations, russia, global food security
black sea initiative, united nations, russia, global food security
UN: Black Sea Initiative Must Continue as ‘Lifeline for Global Food Security’
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The grain export agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and Russia must continue because they are a lifeline for global food security, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"Signed in Istanbul in July 2022, the Black Sea Initiative (BSI) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aim to facilitate shipments of grain and fertilizers from the Russian Federation and Ukraine to world markets. These agreements remain a lifeline for global food security and they must continue," Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.
Grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea as well as other exports from Russia have resulted in a global food index price decrease of 22%.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a safe humanitarian maritime corridor for vessels carrying food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.
Russia has criticized the implementation of the agreement, saying the majority of the exports were ending up in the countries of the collective West and only a small amount in the third world. In addition, Russia has complained the agreement was not implemented fully since the Western sanctions against Russia were not removed for exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the agreement for an additional 60 days, until July 17. However, Moscow has repeatedly warned it will not extend the agreement if not implemented in full.