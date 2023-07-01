UN: Black Sea Initiative Must Continue as ‘Lifeline for Global Food Security’

Russia has criticized the implementation of the agreement, saying the majority of the exports were ending up in the countries of the collective West and only a small amount in the third world. In addition, Russia has complained the agreement was not implemented fully since the Western sanctions against Russia were not removed for exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.

On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the agreement for an additional 60 days, until July 17. However, Moscow has repeatedly warned it will not extend the agreement if not implemented in full.