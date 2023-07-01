https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/us-supreme-court-rules-against-affirmative-action-in-university-admissions-1111588686.html

US Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action in University Admissions

US Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action in University Admissions

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the US Supreme Court's latest ruling on affirmative action.

2023-07-01T04:44+0000

2023-07-01T04:44+0000

2023-07-01T10:23+0000

fault lines

radio

affirmative action

us

sweden

france

paris

quran

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588529_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_256a62333dce74935ffbf7fedcaef6f2.png

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action in University Admissions On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the U.S. Supreme Court's latest ruling on affirmative action.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Founder of StopJoe.comAllen Orr: Immigration AttorneyLee Stranahan: Host of The BackstoryIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest from the French protests and the Quran burning in Sweden.In the second hour, Ted Harvey and Allen Orr debated the US Supreme Court's rejection of using affirmative action on the basis of college admission.In the final hour, Lee Stranahan spoke to the Fault Lines team about a number of domestic topics, including Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" lawsuit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

sweden

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, quran burning in sweden, affirmative action, laptop from hell, hunter biden, unrest in france