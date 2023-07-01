https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/us-supreme-court-rules-against-affirmative-action-in-university-admissions-1111588686.html
US Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action in University Admissions
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the US Supreme Court's latest ruling on affirmative action.
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action in University Admissions
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Founder of StopJoe.comAllen Orr: Immigration AttorneyLee Stranahan: Host of The BackstoryIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest from the French protests and the Quran burning in Sweden.In the second hour, Ted Harvey and Allen Orr debated the US Supreme Court's rejection of using affirmative action on the basis of college admission.In the final hour, Lee Stranahan spoke to the Fault Lines team about a number of domestic topics, including Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" lawsuit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:44 GMT 01.07.2023 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 01.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the US Supreme Court's latest ruling on affirmative action.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Founder of StopJoe.com
Allen Orr: Immigration Attorney
Lee Stranahan: Host of The Backstory
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest from the French protests and the Quran burning in Sweden.
In the second hour, Ted Harvey and Allen Orr debated the US Supreme Court's rejection of using affirmative action on the basis of college admission.
In the final hour, Lee Stranahan spoke to the Fault Lines team about a number of domestic topics, including Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" lawsuit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.