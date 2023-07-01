https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/watch-russian-iskander-missile-hits-bridge-in-kherson-region-1111594413.html
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Hit Bridge in Kherson Region
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Iskander missile hitting a bridge in Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of an Iskander missile hitting a bridge in the Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
05:00 GMT 01.07.2023 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 01.07.2023)
The Russian Iskander missile is a highly mobile, solid-fuel, short-range ballistic missile system capable of hitting targets up to 500 kilometers away with highly lethal precision.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of an Iskander missile hitting a bridge in the Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.