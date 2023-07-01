Watch Russian Iskander Missile Hit Bridge in Kherson Region

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Iskander missile hitting a bridge in Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of an Iskander missile hitting a bridge in the Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
05:00 GMT 01.07.2023 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 01.07.2023)
The Russian Iskander missile is a highly mobile, solid-fuel, short-range ballistic missile system capable of hitting targets up to 500 kilometers away with highly lethal precision.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of an Iskander missile hitting a bridge in the Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
