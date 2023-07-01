https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/watch-russian-iskander-missile-hits-bridge-in-kherson-region-1111594413.html

Watch Russian Iskander Missile Hit Bridge in Kherson Region

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Iskander missile hitting a bridge in Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.

2023-07-01T05:00+0000

2023-07-01T05:00+0000

2023-07-01T05:09+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of an Iskander missile hitting a bridge in the Kherson region. According to local authorities, 30 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated in the strike.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.

2023

