Why We Need to Organize Outside of The Two-Party System

2023-07-01

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karla Correa, organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss a bill set to take effect in Florida that would introduce restrictions on the rights of undocumented immigrants in Florida, how this bill fits into the presidential ambitions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his other policies targeting working and poor people, and how immigrants and working people are organizing to fight back against this bill.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media" to discuss members of Congress attempting to withhold military aid to Uganda in response to the recently passed anti-homosexuality law, the history of US support for Uganda and the rule of President Yoweri Museveni.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the suspension of multiple NFL players over violations of the league's gambling policy, the hypocrisy of these suspensions as the league encourages gambling and players generate profits for the league, the raid of the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics related to investigations into the awarding of public contracts, and Nevada State Education Association mobilizing against the use of public funds for the planned Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Afeni, co-director of organizing with Life After Release to discuss the Supreme Court’s rulings against affirmative action programs and the Biden administration’s student debt relief program and what they demonstrate about American democracy, why the actions of the Biden administration demonstrate its abandonment of the voters who brought them into power, and how a popular movement of working and poor people can fight for a new system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

