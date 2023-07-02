https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/frances-fifth-night-of-violence-as-teen-shot-by-police-buried-1111611549.html

France’s Fifth Night of Violence as Teen Shot by Police Buried

France’s Fifth Night of Violence as Teen Shot by Police Buried

Around 45,000 police were deployed across France on Saturday in anticipation of a fifth night of violence in the wake of a police shooting of a teen.

2023-07-02T06:54+0000

2023-07-02T06:54+0000

2023-07-02T07:11+0000

france

emmanuel macron

world

riots

police shooting

marseille

gerald darmanin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111611312_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e787dba70971c1402a8a48df64b81441.jpg

Around 45,000 police had been deployed across France on Saturday in anticipation of a fifth night of violence in the wake of a police shooting of a teen. In an effort to quell the rioting that has swept across the country, authorities in the capital, and large cities like Marseille, Strasbourg, and Lyon, all tightened security measures.France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted at night that the situation had been calmer than previous ones, thanks to “resolute action of security forces.” Around 427 people had been arrested overnight, according to Darmanin.Darmanin had announced earlier in the day that reinforcements of riot police were being deployed in Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble. A curfew was also set in place in the city of Colombes, near Paris. Police officers in the capital itself patrolled around the Champs-Élysées, seizing suspicious objects, and 37 people were arrested for possession of weapons, according to the Prefecture de Police on Twitter.Meanwhile, France's Interior Minister had also issued a warning to parents on Saturday, vowing that law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office would hold them responsible for any damages caused by their children. French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that French prosecutors should ask internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app.Elisabeth Borne, the country's Prime Minister, also went on Twitter to praise the "exemplary courage" of the police "in the face of violence." Earlier in the day, Nahel Merzouk, the teenager of Algerian descent who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, was buried at a cemetery in Nanterre. Hundreds had showed up at the suburb west of Paris to pay tribute.Fifth Night of Riots in FranceArrests made in several French cities on Saturday night are said to have totalled 1,311, according to various reports. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 80 arrests were confirmed in Paris. Police in the capital had pushed away people gathered at Arc de Triomphe in order to prevent the holding of a rally there, a Sputnik correspondent reported. About 3,000 people had gathered there late on Saturday night, after calls on social media to hold a protest there. Around 55 arrests are reported in the southern city of Marseille, which witnessed heavy clashes between police and rioters throughout Saturday evening. In the city's Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture, 29 arrests were reported. The city's public library was set ablaze. There were looting attempts on Canebiere, the city's main shopping streets. People reportedly tried to break into the Canebiere fire station. "All potentially violent groups in the city centre of Marseille have been systematically dispersed by the police and gendarmes, and if necessary, with the use of tear gas," it was stated by the authorities.In Lyon, at least 21 people had been arrested after being caught in possession of mortars. Others were apprehended for “carrying prohibited weapons, and violence against a person holding authority and theft”, according to reports.Lille witnessed a heavy presence of police special forces - Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion (RAID) - out in the streets.In Grigny, France, a building was set ablaze.The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the city centre was looted by a "gang of young people", who were "quickly arrested".Vincent Jeanbrun, Mayor of L'Haÿ-les-Roses, a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, went on Twitter to reveal that his home had been attacked, and his family was the victim of "an assassination attempt." Jeanbrun said that his wife and one of his children were injured while fleeing from the unknown assailants, who rammed his house with a car and then torched the vehicle.Footage on the internet showed instances of looting by gangs of young people, and random acts of violence across France.Amid the violence, French President Emmanuel Macron informed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he would not be able to visit Berlin as scheduled next week due to unrest continuing in France, the German Presidency said on Saturday. Macron's visit was scheduled to take place from July 2-4. Previously, Macron came under harsh criticism for leaving France amid protests on Wednesday to attend the concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/leader-of-french-communist-party-calls-to-restrict-access-to-social-networks-due-to-unrest-1111609022.html

france

marseille

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france, riots, police shooting, police killing, violence in france, looting in french cities