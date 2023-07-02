International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/hello-ice-age-internet-dazed-as-biden-admin-toys-with-plan-to-block-sunlight-1111616249.html
'Hello Ice Age?' Internet Dazed as Biden Admin Toys With Plan to 'Block Sunlight'
'Hello Ice Age?' Internet Dazed as Biden Admin Toys With Plan to 'Block Sunlight'
US President Joe Biden's administration appears to be flirting with the idea of a study into whether blocking the sun’s rays could be used to slow global warming.
2023-07-02T10:30+0000
2023-07-02T10:30+0000
beyond politics
us
solar
geoengineering
bill gates
joe biden
harvard university
science & tech
climate change
global warming
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097284934_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1da99abbcd7dd28c02720df22e735dc8.jpg
US President Joe Biden's administration appears to be flirting with the idea of a study into whether blocking the Sun’s rays could be used to slow global warming. A report, required by Congress, has been published on the White House website. It outlines research options linked to the process known as Solar Radiation Modification (SRM). What the document does is it approaches the issue of solar geoengineering from a “risk of intervention vs. risk of no action” framework. The 44-page document was required by Congress in a policy report accompanying the 2022 appropriations bill. It juggles several ways to limit the amount of sunlight reaching Earth, such asThe research document states:The report acknowledges that "there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification."However, the moment the report was made public, it unleashed blowback on the Internet. The idea, albeit simply outlined as a research paper, was branded as "lunacy." Some users worried that it would eventually amount to an attempt to "legalize climate weapons," while others were concerned about the "ramifications of this on humans, plant life, and food supply."Others wondered how solar panels and solar farms would be expected to work. Some on the Internet were sure it was all part of a conspiracy to depopulate the planet.People on social media joked that maybe "we should ask T.Rex about this, because this is basically what wiped out the dinosaurs." Incidentally, the audacious plan to tinker with the Sun's rays was earlier embraced by Bill Gates. The investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of software giant Microsoft, along with some private donors, backed a Harvard University Solar Geoengineering Research Program in 2021. It looked into methods such as seeding the stratosphere with aerosols – gaseous clouds formed by particles of many common materials – to reflect sunlight away.However, in an open letter, scholars, initiators of the Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement, argued for preventing the use of such technologies, as they could not be effectively governed, and would pose an “unacceptable risk if ever implemented as part of future climate policy.”The Biden administration currently has no plans underway to launch a comprehensive research program into solar radiation modification, according to a senior administration official cited by US media reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210402/sweden-aborts-bill-gates-funded-experiment-aiming-to-blot-out-the-sun-to-fight-climate-change-1082516889.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097284934_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2efc16456eb6a59bbce9e40cd9d01481.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, study, blocking the sun’s rays, slow global warming, report required by congress, solar radiation modification, srm, solar geoengineering
us president joe biden, study, blocking the sun’s rays, slow global warming, report required by congress, solar radiation modification, srm, solar geoengineering

'Hello Ice Age?' Internet Dazed as Biden Admin Toys With Plan to 'Block Sunlight'

10:30 GMT 02.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitPresident Joe Biden adjusts his glasses.
President Joe Biden adjusts his glasses. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, tech billionaire Bill Gates advocated the idea of using techniques to block a portion of the solar radiation reaching our planet, and backed a Harvard University experiment to look at the effect of spraying reflective particles into the stratosphere in the hopes of creating a global cooling effect.
US President Joe Biden's administration appears to be flirting with the idea of a study into whether blocking the Sun’s rays could be used to slow global warming.
A report, required by Congress, has been published on the White House website. It outlines research options linked to the process known as Solar Radiation Modification (SRM). What the document does is it approaches the issue of solar geoengineering from a “risk of intervention vs. risk of no action” framework.
The 44-page document was required by Congress in a policy report accompanying the 2022 appropriations bill. It juggles several ways to limit the amount of sunlight reaching Earth, such as
Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), to multiply the amount of aerosols in the stratosphere to reflect the sun’s rays away from the planet, like what naturally occurs after a volcanic eruption.
Marine cloud brightening - to increase cloud cover over the oceans.
Cirrus cloud thinning, or reducing the amount of high-flying cirrus clouds, which reflect solar radiation to Earth.
The research document states:
"This Research Plan focuses on improving understanding of the potential impacts of SRM, rather than on technologies needed for deployment. Much of this research would contribute to our ability to understand basic climate processes and effects of human greenhouse gas emissions, as well as outcomes of SRM."
The report acknowledges that "there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification."
However, the moment the report was made public, it unleashed blowback on the Internet. The idea, albeit simply outlined as a research paper, was branded as "lunacy." Some users worried that it would eventually amount to an attempt to "legalize climate weapons," while others were concerned about the "ramifications of this on humans, plant life, and food supply."
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Others wondered how solar panels and solar farms would be expected to work.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Some on the Internet were sure it was all part of a conspiracy to depopulate the planet.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
People on social media joked that maybe "we should ask T.Rex about this, because this is basically what wiped out the dinosaurs."
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Incidentally, the audacious plan to tinker with the Sun's rays was earlier embraced by Bill Gates.
The investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of software giant Microsoft, along with some private donors, backed a Harvard University Solar Geoengineering Research Program in 2021. It looked into methods such as seeding the stratosphere with aerosols – gaseous clouds formed by particles of many common materials – to reflect sunlight away.
However, in an open letter, scholars, initiators of the Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement, argued for preventing the use of such technologies, as they could not be effectively governed, and would pose an “unacceptable risk if ever implemented as part of future climate policy.”
Solar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2021
World
Sweden Aborts Bill Gates-Funded Experiment Aiming to Blot Out the Sun to Fight Climate Change
2 April 2021, 05:05 GMT
The Biden administration currently has no plans underway to launch a comprehensive research program into solar radiation modification, according to a senior administration official cited by US media reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала