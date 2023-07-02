International
The Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation after 90% of bomb shelters in the Odessa Region's Prymorsk district were recognized dysfunctional or defective after repairs under a 200 million hryvnias ($5.5 million) funding, a Russian security official told Sputnik on Sunday, citing sources in the Odessa military administration.
"Amid Russian forces targeting more critical infrastructure, authorities in the Odessa Region, together with the [Ukrainian] interior ministry, have carried out an inspection of civil protection facilities, which found that only 10% of 245 facilities are fit for their intended use, 20% are temporarily fit for use with limitations, 35% are fit for use with limitations, and 35% are unusable. All while more than 200 million hryvnias was allocated in 2022 for repairing and equipping the shelters and replenishing their food and drinking water supplies," the official said. Sources in the Odessa Region's military administration told the Russian security officials that 37 shelters had no front doors, 82 had no working lights, 134 had no air ventilation and 142 had no food, water and medical supplies. "A special commission ... concluded after the inspection that 61 out of 245 shelters in Odessa's Primorsk must be written off and the rest must be repaired," the official added. Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation, together with the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office of Ukraine, have launched inquiries into the officials responsible for shelter repairs in Odessa, while local authorities were given until July 1 to eliminate the deficiencies, sources told the Russian security services.
Investigation Underway in Odessa Over $5.5Mln Spending on Defective Bomb Shelters - Source

13:37 GMT 02.07.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaPolice troops guard the burnt trade union building in Odessa, Ukraine, Saturday, May 3, 2014
Police troops guard the burnt trade union building in Odessa, Ukraine, Saturday, May 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
GENICHESK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation after 90% of bomb shelters in the Odessa Region's Prymorsk district were recognized dysfunctional or defective after repairs under a 200 million hryvnias ($5.5 million) funding, a Russian security official said.
"Amid Russian forces targeting more critical infrastructure, authorities in the Odessa Region, together with the [Ukrainian] interior ministry, have carried out an inspection of civil protection facilities, which found that only 10% of 245 facilities are fit for their intended use, 20% are temporarily fit for use with limitations, 35% are fit for use with limitations, and 35% are unusable. All while more than 200 million hryvnias was allocated in 2022 for repairing and equipping the shelters and replenishing their food and drinking water supplies," the official said.
Sources in the Odessa Region's military administration told the Russian security officials that 37 shelters had no front doors, 82 had no working lights, 134 had no air ventilation and 142 had no food, water and medical supplies.
"A special commission ... concluded after the inspection that 61 out of 245 shelters in Odessa's Primorsk must be written off and the rest must be repaired," the official added.
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation, together with the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office of Ukraine, have launched inquiries into the officials responsible for shelter repairs in Odessa, while local authorities were given until July 1 to eliminate the deficiencies, sources told the Russian security services.
