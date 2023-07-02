https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/israeli-defense-ministry-planning-3bln-purchase-of-25-f-35-fighter-jets-from-us-1111620999.html
The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it plans to buy 25 F-35 fighter jets from the US government under a deal estimated at $3 billion.
"The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF will acquire a third squadron of... F-35 aircrafts: 25 aircrafts manufactured by @LockheedMartin will be purchased from the US government," the ministry wrote on social media. The ministry said that funding will be provided by US aid funds and added that with this acquisition, the Israeli air force will have 75 stealth aircraft. In June, US media reported that the US Department of Defense froze the F-35 acquisition from Lockheed Martin until the contractor fixes a major problems with the jet's TR-3 hardware upgrade.
