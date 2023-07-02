https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/israeli-defense-ministry-planning-3bln-purchase-of-25-f-35-fighter-jets-from-us-1111620999.html

Israeli Defense Ministry Planning $3Bln Purchase of 25 F-35 Fighter Jets From US

Israeli Defense Ministry Planning $3Bln Purchase of 25 F-35 Fighter Jets From US

The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it plans to buy 25 F-35 fighter jets from the US government under a deal estimated at $3 billion.

2023-07-02T11:33+0000

2023-07-02T11:33+0000

2023-07-02T11:33+0000

military

f-35

israel

israeli defense ministry

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg

"The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF will acquire a third squadron of... F-35 aircrafts: 25 aircrafts manufactured by @LockheedMartin will be purchased from the US government," the ministry wrote on social media. The ministry said that funding will be provided by US aid funds and added that with this acquisition, the Israeli air force will have 75 stealth aircraft. In June, US media reported that the US Department of Defense froze the F-35 acquisition from Lockheed Martin until the contractor fixes a major problems with the jet's TR-3 hardware upgrade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/pentagon-reportedly-refuses-to-take-any-more-f-35s-until-system-woes-are-solved-1111097144.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli defense ministry, f-35 fighter jets, us government