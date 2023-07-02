https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/nhs-england-staffing-crisis-worsens-strain-on-health-services-grows-1111623442.html

NHS England: Staffing Crisis Worsens, Strain on Health Services Grows

NHS England is experiencing an alarming number of worker departures, reaching its highest level in over a decade, a study by The Observer finds.

In 2022, the number of weekly departures from NHS positions accelerated, with a total of 170,000 employees, including over 41,000 nurses, leaving their jobs in hospitals and community health services. This marked a substantial rise compared with the previous year's figure of approximately 150,000 resignations. The situation is particularly concerning as it is estimated that over one-third (34 percent) of care workers quit their jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to the 2022 analysis.One of the primary concerns is that the NHS could face a prolonged staffing crisis as workers are lured away by higher-paying jobs in other sectors due to the UK's cost of living crisis. The rising expenses, including food and energy bills, along with soaring inflation, are driving lower-paid employees to explore opportunities in the private sector.This disturbing trend affects various healthcare professions, including doctors, ambulance staff, managers, and technical personnel. Workers cite workplace pressures, burnout, post-traumatic stress disorder, difficulty finding work-life balance, challenging work environments, and staff shortages as reasons for leaving.The healthcare industry has been facing a loss of skilled workers for an extended period, compounded by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation has been worsened by a decline in the UK's healthcare service over the past 10 years. In 2010, the government implemented budget constraints on the NHS, resulting in strained resources and services.Currently, over 7.42 million individuals are on waiting lists for treatment, with more than 372,000 patients waiting for over a year. These substantial backlogs are expected to exacerbate conditions and place additional strain on the already burdened health services.In response to this urgent situation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled an NHS workforce plan with £2.4 billion ($3 billion) in extra funding to address the staffing crisis in the NHS.The plan includes increasing university places for medical students and introducing new apprenticeship programs. And although some progress has been made in reducing waiting lists in certain areas, there is a general consensus that much more needs to be done to alleviate the strain on the NHS.NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard expressed cautious optimism in May, highlighting the healthcare system's remarkable achievements despite its challenges. However, she emphasized that there is still a long way to go in addressing the staffing crisis and improving overall healthcare provision.

