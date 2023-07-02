https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/paris-police-prevent-protesters-from-gathering-at-arc-de-triomphe-1111609403.html

About 3,000 people gathered at Arc de Triomphe to protest. The police pushed the protesters towards the Champs Elysees. No arrests were made. The death of a teenager at the hands of an officer has sparked protests in France.

About 3,000 people gathered at Arc de Triomphe late on Saturday night, after calls on social media to hold a protest there. The police did not allow crowds to gather and pushed people towards the Champs Elysees. Some young people were stopped and searched, but no arrests were made, a Sputnik correspondent reported. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday that around 45,000 police officers were going to be deployed overnight to ensure security in the regions where civil unrest is taking place. According to French media reports, over 450 people were detained across France on the night from Saturday to Sunday, including over 300 people in Paris alone.Dozens of people gathered in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Saturday to attend the funeral of a 17-year-old teenager whose death at the hands of a police officer provoked mass unrest in France. Darmanin told media on Friday that more than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, were involved in the fight against riots in France, while over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in the country. France Info reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country. Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.

