Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF
Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF
An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syrian territory toward Israel, the IDF said. The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in Homs.
"An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel. The rocket appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory," the IDF said on Twitter. The IDF added that no special instructions were issued for Israeli civilians. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a loud bang was heard in Tel Aviv and its suburbs before the IDF issued its statement. The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in the Homs Governorate in central Syria.The air defense is responding to enemy targets in the skies over the northern part of the province of Homs, SANA said late on Saturday night.
syria, israel, israel defense forces, idf, homs governorate, anti-aircraft rocket
syria, israel, israel defense forces, idf, homs governorate, anti-aircraft rocket

Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF

01:51 GMT 02.07.2023
Israel-Syria border
Israel-Syria border - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria border
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An anti-aircraft rocket was launched late on Saturday night from Syrian territory toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel. The rocket appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory," the IDF said on Twitter.
The IDF added that no special instructions were issued for Israeli civilians.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that a loud bang was heard in Tel Aviv and its suburbs before the IDF issued its statement.
The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in the Homs Governorate in central Syria.
The air defense is responding to enemy targets in the skies over the northern part of the province of Homs, SANA said late on Saturday night.
