https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/rocket-launched-from-syria-toward-israel---idf-1111609272.html

Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF

Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF

An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syrian territory toward Israel, the IDF said. The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in Homs.

2023-07-02T01:51+0000

2023-07-02T01:51+0000

2023-07-02T01:51+0000

world

syria

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

israel defence forces (idf)

tel aviv

homs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079973638_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_21665d477171c94d7bc68dd2f5b0d872.jpg

"An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel. The rocket appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory," the IDF said on Twitter. The IDF added that no special instructions were issued for Israeli civilians. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a loud bang was heard in Tel Aviv and its suburbs before the IDF issued its statement. The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in the Homs Governorate in central Syria.The air defense is responding to enemy targets in the skies over the northern part of the province of Homs, SANA said late on Saturday night.

syria

israel

tel aviv

homs

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, israel, israel defense forces, idf, homs governorate, anti-aircraft rocket