https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/shooter-detained-in-croatian-city-of-sisak-after-killing-1-injuring-6-others---police-1111617637.html

Shooter Detained in Croatian City of Sisak After Killing 1, Injuring 6 Others - Police

Croatian police have detained a suspect in the attack, which resulted in one dead, six others injured and several burned houses and cars, in the city of Sisak, a police department in the central county of Sisak-Moslavina said on Sunday.

Croatian police have detained a suspect in the attack, which resulted in one dead, six others injured and several burned houses and cars, in the city of Sisak, a police department in the central county of Sisak-Moslavina said on Sunday. The police also said that one more person and a child received medical assistance after sustaining minor injuries. The incident also inflicted material damage by affecting two private houses and a car, which were completely burned down, and partially destroying a house and a car, the police added.

