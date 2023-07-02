https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/sweden-steps-up-border-controls-including-due-to-quran-burning-incident---foreign-ministry-1111630493.html

Sweden Steps Up Border Controls Including Due to Quran Burning Incident - Foreign Ministry

Sweden Steps Up Border Controls Including Due to Quran Burning Incident - Foreign Ministry

On Wednesday, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. The action was condemned by several countries and other parties.

"In May this year, the Government decided to reintroduce border controls. We were clear about the reasons for this: it was primarily due to the elevated threat to Sweden, linked to events such as previous demonstrations at which Qur’ans were burned… The Swedish Police Authority has confirmed that it is now making necessary adjustments to the controls, and increasing its interactions with other relevant authorities to address the threat," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Swedish Security Service has also taken measures to ensure the country’s security. The statement added that freedom of speech in Sweden is protected by law, but the country's government does not support "every opinion." On Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." The action was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. Foreign ministries of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates summoned Sweden's ambassadors to hand them notes of protest. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO membership bid.

