Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Tank and Electronic Warfare Station

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.

