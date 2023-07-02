International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Tank and Electronic Warfare Station
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Tank and Electronic Warfare Station
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
Russian Airborne Forces reconnaissance group destroys Ukrainian tank and electronic warfare station in Kherson direction using Lancet drone
Russian Airborne Forces reconnaissance group destroys Ukrainian tank and electronic warfare station in Kherson direction using Lancet drone
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Tank and Electronic Warfare Station

Russia’s Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition. The Lancet is also known as a suicide or kamikaze drone that poses a significant threat to high-value equipment, such as tanks and artillery.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
