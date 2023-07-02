https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/watch-russian-lancet-kamikaze-drone-destroy-ukrainian-tank-and-electronic-warfare-station-1111619203.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian tank and an electronic warfare station in the Kherson direction.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
ukraine
russia
kherson
Russia’s Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition. The Lancet is also known as a suicide or kamikaze drone that poses a significant threat to high-value equipment, such as tanks and artillery.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.