Azov Militants Blackmail Museum in Bid to Distort USSR's Role in WWII

Azov Militants Blackmail Museum in Bid to Distort USSR's Role in WWII

Western backers turn a blind eye to the fact that Kiev regime glorifies Nazi collaborators that took part in crimes again humanity, including persecution of Jews.

The militants from the Azov Battalion* have blackmailed the administration of a local history museum in Mariupol and demanded that it change the exposition dedicated to WWII. Also, they have tried to seize a mortar from the exhibition, but museum workers made it dysfunctional to prevent the militants from making use of it.Museum keeper Andrey Ladkin told Sputnik that Azov militants wanted to rewrite Soviet history, especially the history of WWII. The effort to somehow revise that period is typical of the current Kiev regime since it is trying to glorify Nazi collaborators and dub them as “freedom-fighters” who opposed the Soviet Union. Heirs of these “freedom-fighters” blatantly use symbols of Nazi Germany, including the notorious black Wolfsangel (translated from German as Wolf’s Hook) – the emblem on the flag of the Azov Battalion.*The Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

