International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/chinese-economic-rebound-might-trigger-upsurge-in-global-energy-prices-1111639462.html
Chinese Economic Rebound Might Trigger Upsurge in Global Energy Prices
Chinese Economic Rebound Might Trigger Upsurge in Global Energy Prices
Turkish economist and head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol argued that Beijing's economic uptick will likely push energy prices higher.
2023-07-03T14:02+0000
2023-07-03T14:02+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
west
energy prices
increase
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2a37542c38d3b963e834fe43ef3b1f.jpg
During an interview with a British media outlet, Birol has indicated that Beijing's economic uptick will likely push energy prices higher.Birol reportedly suggested that countries such as the UK should "continue to push measures to save energy” and consider "alternative energy options," adding that blackouts during the winter period may occur.Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last year, the United States and its allies have imposed a large number of economic sanctions on Russia, including those targeting the country’s oil and gas exports.While these sanctions failed to cripple the Russian economy, they ultimately led to a drastic increase in already high fuel and energy prices in the very countries that enacted these punitive measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/danish-competitiveness-crippled-by-high-energy-prices-industry-says-1109869698.html
united kingdom (uk)
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_179:0:2400:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_c95eaa8f67a1431edc797fd8737d5735.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy prices increase, chinese economy rebound
energy prices increase, chinese economy rebound

Chinese Economic Rebound Might Trigger Upsurge in Global Energy Prices

14:02 GMT 03.07.2023
CC0 / / Oil Derrick in Texas
Oil Derrick in Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Turkish economist and head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol has warned that energy prices might go up in the coming months.
During an interview with a British media outlet, Birol has indicated that Beijing's economic uptick will likely push energy prices higher.
"In a scenario where the Chinese economy is very strong, buys a lot of energy from the markets, and we have a harsh winter, we may see strong upward pressure under natural gas prices, which in turn will put an extra burden on consumers," the IEA boss said.
Birol reportedly suggested that countries such as the UK should "continue to push measures to save energy” and consider "alternative energy options," adding that blackouts during the winter period may occur.
"We do not know yet how strongly the Chinese economy will rebound," he remarked.
Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last year, the United States and its allies have imposed a large number of economic sanctions on Russia, including those targeting the country’s oil and gas exports.
Odense, Denmark - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Economy
Danish Competitiveness Crippled by High Energy Prices, Industry Says
27 April, 05:25 GMT
While these sanctions failed to cripple the Russian economy, they ultimately led to a drastic increase in already high fuel and energy prices in the very countries that enacted these punitive measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала