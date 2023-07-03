https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/earthquake-of-54-magnitude-occurs-off-coast-of-azerbaijan--1111647721.html
Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of Azerbaijan
Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Occurs Off Coast of Azerbaijan
The earthquake was registered at 20:0 GMT 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) to the northeast of the city of Khachmaz. The earthquake's center was at a depth of 35 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.A 5.4 magnitude earthquake is typically strong enough to be felt by those in the surrounding area, and usually only cause just minor damage. "It felt like someone shook my couch," wrote another on emsc-csem.org."Was about 50 seconds," added another testimonial.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude occurred off the coast of Azerbaijan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
The earthquake was registered at 20:0 GMT 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) to the northeast of the city of Khachmaz. The earthquake's center was at a depth of 35 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake is typically strong enough to be felt by those in the surrounding area, and usually only cause just minor damage.
"It was shaking quite well by 4-4.5 points, it felt like it for a couple of seconds, I thought it had passed, but after a couple of seconds it shook again, but weaker," one testimony reads.
"It felt like someone shook my couch," wrote another on emsc-csem.org
.
"Was about 50 seconds," added another testimonial.